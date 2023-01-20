‘Cobra Kai’ to End With Season 6 on Netflix

Netflix has picked up a sixth season of Cobra Kai — which will also be its last.

The streamer made the announcement Friday with a video that teases what it calls “the biggest … baddest” season of the series. A premiere date hasn’t been set; the video (watch it below) only says “coming soon.”

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg call the decision to end the series “bittersweet” but one that lets them bring Cobra Kai to a close the way they want.

“Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” the trio said in a statement. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.”

A continuation of the Karate Kid movie franchise — with original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles — Cobra Kai began as a YouTube series during its relatively brief foray into longer-form scripted programming. After two seasons at YouTube, it moved to Netflix in 2020.

The series has been a strong performer for Netflix, regularly making both the company’s internal top 10 rankings and Nielsen’s streaming charts when new seasons are released. Season five debuted in September and spent six weeks in the Nielsen top 10.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg executive produce Cobra Kai via their Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are also EPs.

Watch the final season announcement below.