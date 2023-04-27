Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘The Crown’: First Look at Season 6’s William and Kate on Netflix

The photos debut Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy taking on the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the final season of the royal family drama.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in 'The Crown' season 6
Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in 'The Crown' season 6 Netflix

The new royals are in: Netflix released first-look images Thursday of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of The Crown.

Both roles are played by TV newcomers. Ed McVey, 23, takes on the role of William in the later episodes of the sixth season. McVey is a recent drama school graduate with London stage experience. Meg Bellamy, 19, was cast as Middleton after submitting an audition tape following a casting call on social media.

Some official description of the upcoming season: “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Related Stories

Keira Knightley
TV

Netflix Touts $6B Spend in U.K. Since 2020, Unveils 3 New Commissions Including Keira Knightley Drama

Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season 6
TV

'Black Mirror' Sets Season 6 Return, Reveals Cast and Teaser Trailer

Meg Bellamy in 'The Crown' season 6
Meg Bellamy as Kate. Netflix
Ed McVey in 'The Crown' season 6
Ed McVey as William. Netflix

Here’s the rest of the cast for the new season: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry. Rufus Kampa (William) and Flynn Edwards (Harry) will take on the roles in earlier episodes).

There’s no premiere date yet for the show’s 10 final episodes, but they’re likely to be released later this year. The Crown is created and written by Peter Morgan.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad