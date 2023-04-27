‘The Crown’: First Look at Season 6’s William and Kate on Netflix

The new royals are in: Netflix released first-look images Thursday of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of The Crown.

Both roles are played by TV newcomers. Ed McVey, 23, takes on the role of William in the later episodes of the sixth season. McVey is a recent drama school graduate with London stage experience. Meg Bellamy, 19, was cast as Middleton after submitting an audition tape following a casting call on social media.

Some official description of the upcoming season: “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Meg Bellamy as Kate. Netflix

Ed McVey as William. Netflix

Here’s the rest of the cast for the new season: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry. Rufus Kampa (William) and Flynn Edwards (Harry) will take on the roles in earlier episodes).

There’s no premiere date yet for the show’s 10 final episodes, but they’re likely to be released later this year. The Crown is created and written by Peter Morgan.