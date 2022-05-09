Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Set Won’t Air on Netflix

The most talked-about moment from Netflix’s first-ever comedy festival — perhaps one of the most talked-about moments from any comedy performance in recent memory — isn’t coming to streaming.

Netflix announced a list of content being released from its Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl event, where the comedian was attacked on stage last week, isn’t included.

The set’s absence isn’t due to the assault, however. The streamer made it clear before the festival that the comedian’s four sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows were not being taped for a special. Chappelle had his own cameras present to film the show — as comics often do when working out new material (as Chappelle was). Professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist and could eventually see the light of day in some fashion, but it’s not part of Netflix’s plans.

Instead, here are some of the specials Netflix culled from its 336 comics performing 288 shows across 35 venues in Los Angeles over the last couple weeks, along with the planned premiere dates for each on the service:

May 19 – The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, “an evening to celebrate some of the greatest stand-ups of all time who are no longer with us. John Mulaney honors Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle honors Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler honors Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.”

June 6 – Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, “a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.”

June 7 and 12 – That’s My Time with David Letterman, “each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.”

June 9 – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, “the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.”

June 10 – A Tribute to Bob Saget, “a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.”

June 11 – Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, “a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.’

June 13 – Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, “a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.”

June 14 – Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, “Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.”

June 16 – Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, “original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.”

June 23 – Best of the Festival, “highlights from throughout the 11-day event.”

The biggest special planned doesn’t yet have an air date: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias playing a sold out show at Dodger Stadium.