Netflix Orders 5 U.K. Series, Including Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’

Netflix has ordered five new series from its growing U.K. base.

Announced Wednesday by Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of U.K. series, the shows will all start shooting across Britain in 2022. The lineup includes a new adaptation of bestselling novel One Day and two series by Sister, the fast-rising production powerhouse behind Chernobyl.

“Netflix U.K. is building on success — it’s hard to top the virtuosity and global impact of our existing, award-winning British series — from The Crown, Sex Education and After Life to Top Boy and Fate,” said Mensah.

“Add to this an incredible roster of new shows for our members to view in 2022, from the searing Anatomy of a Scandal, to Rowan Atkinson’s joyous Man vs Bee, all the way to Joe Cornish’s outstanding Lockwood & Co — and more. We have a huge number of shows which have all shot this year under uniquely difficult circumstances but never lost their bold brilliance. To be able to add such a variety of new titles to our slate, knowing there is more to come, is really a testament to the strength and artistic confidence of the British television industry.”

The five projects include:

Supacell

Written by Rapman, who musician turned filmmaker behind Blue Story, the six-part sci-fi series sees a group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves — all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities. Rapman will also direct and exec produces alongside Mouktar Mohammed and associate producer Henrietta Lee, both of New Wave.

One Day

Based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, which was made into a film starring Anne Hathaway in 2011, this series follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988 and watching how they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. The writing team is led by BAFTA-winning Nicole Taylor, working with Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Sheibani. One Day is a Drama Republic production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

Eric

A tense yet surprising thriller created and written by Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Suffragette). When Edgar, a young boy goes missing in 1980s Manhattan, his grief-stricken father Vincent, a puppeteer on America’s leading kids’ TV show, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed. In his quest to find the truth to Edgar’s disappearance, Vincent is forced into the dark shadows of a city rife with corruption to discover that the real monsters live much closer to home. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Detective Ledroit, tasked to uncover internal corruption in the NYPD, finds himself drawn into the search for Edgar, while privately coming to terms with secrets of his own. Eric is created and written by Morgan and produced for Netflix by Sister in association with Little Chick; Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke exec produce for Sister and Morgan for Little Chick.

Kaos

Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world… and it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them? Billed as a darkly funny, contemporary spin on the Greek myths, Kaos is an eight-part series about love, power and the Underworld, written by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) and produced by Sister for Netflix. Featherstone and Chris Fry exec produce for Sister, with Katie Carpenter as series producer and Harry Munday as producer. Georgi Banks Davies is confirmed as lead director and both Davies and Covell will serve as executive producers as well as Nina Lederman.

The Fuck It Bucket

When Mia Polanco (a 17-year-old London girl with more wits than is good for her) is released from hospital after a lengthy battle with anorexia, she is thrust back into the fizzingly chaotic world of sixth form. Only to find that her friends have been spending her recovery time acquiring knowledge and experiences she herself has never known. Suddenly confronted with the realization that her childhood is racing by without her, Mia decides the only way to catch up is to make a bucket list. The eight-part series is a Left Bank Pictures production written by Ripley Parker. Executive producers are Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Ripley Parker and Rob Bullock. Producer is Huberta Von Liel.