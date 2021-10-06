Netflix Orders Edgar Allen Poe Classic From ‘Midnight Mass’ Team

Mike Flanagan has chosen his next Gothic horror classic to update for Netflix.

After previously scaring viewers with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and his current sensation, Midnight Mass, writer-director Flanagan is set to take on Edgar Allen Poe.

Netflix has greenlit The Fall of the House of Usher based on Poe’s 1839 short story about an isolated country manor full of secrets, death and madness.

The limited series will consist of eight episodes. There is no casting or official description available yet at this time, but Netflix notes the series will be based on “multiple works” by Poe so, apparently, it’s not just the tale of Usher that’s included here. Flanagan will produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes.

In addition to his Haunting limited series, Flanagan wrote and directed the 2019 big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep. While Midnight Mass, about an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest, was recently launched on the streamer to acclaim. He also has the upcoming Midnight Club, based on the young adult book by Christopher Pike, about a group of terminally ill teens who make a secret pact.