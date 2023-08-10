Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Releases First Photos, Premiere Date

(L to R) Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in 'Fall of the House of Usher.'

Netflix’s Fall of the House of Usher has released the first images from the Edgar Allan Poe classic short story adapted by Mike Flanagan.

The supernatural limited series, to bow Oct. 12 on the streaming giant, sees ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher building Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power, only to have past secrets surface when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying off at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

In one of the first images released by Netflix, some the Usher family is assembled at a dinner table, with Sauriyan Sapkota in the role of Prospero Usher, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, while Mark Hamill mysteriously lurks in the background in the role of Arthur Pym.

Bruce Greenwood Courtesy of Eike Schroter/Netflix

Bruce Greenwood, who plays the role of Roderick Usher, patriarch of the Usher dynasty, toplines the miniseries along with Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly. Fall of the House of Usher comes from writer-director Flanagan, who earlier scared viewers with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, about an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest.

Flanagan is also behind Midnight Club, based on the young adult book by Christopher Pike, about a group of terminally ill teens who make a secret pact.

Aya Furukawa, Kate Siegel, Igby Rigney Courtesy of Eike Schroter/Netflix

The large cast for Fall of the House of Usher also includes Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Igby Rigney, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd and Annabeth Gish.

Flanagan split the directing duties on his latest Netflix series with Michael Fimognari. Trevor Macy, Flanagan, Emmy Grinwis and Fimognari share executive producer credits.