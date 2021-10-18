Netflix’s ‘Family Reunion’ to End With Season 3

Family Reunion is coming to an end at Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed out a third and final season renewal for the multicamera comedy starring Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. The abbreviated final season will consist of 10 episodes, down from 20 and 15 in seasons one and two, respectively.

Creator Meg DeLoatch will remain involved with the final season but has handed over showrunning duties on the series to Adrienne Carter (Everybody Hates Chris) and Arthur Harris (Living Single). Robert Prinz will also exec produce the final season, which will feature returning cast members Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James. Richard Roundtree will also recur.

“I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season,” said DeLoatch, who departed to take over as showrunner on CBS’ The Neighborhood. “I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.”

It’s common for Netflix series to have short lifespans. While the streamer owns Family Reunion, the price tag for cast and producers rises with each season to the point where the company evaluates if the increased budget is worth further investment or if those resources would be best allocated elsewhere on new content to attract new subscribers.