Emmys: Netflix Snags Its First Series Award as ‘The Crown’ Wins Best Drama

Netflix, which was the first streaming service to land a Primetime Emmy Award nomination back in 2013, but was beaten to series wins by competitors Hulu and Amazon Prime, has finally snagged a series award of its own — two, to be exact.

The fourth season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s opus about the British royal family, was awarded the best drama series prize during the 2021 Emmys telecast on Sunday night, prevailing over formidable competition including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, FX’s Pose, NBC’s This Is Us and fellow Netflix nominee Bridgerton.

A few moments later, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit won best limited series, giving the streamer two top prizes at the 2021 Emmys.

Hulu is the only other streamer that has been behind a best drama winner, when the first season of the aforementioned Handmaid’s Tale won in 2017. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag won best comedy series honors in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and Apple’s Ted Lasso took home that award earlier Sunday.

The Crown swept the drama categories in Sunday’s telecast. The series award capped a night in which it also won for writing (Morgan) and directing (Jessica Hobbs) and took all four acting honors for Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies.

Netflix won 10 awards in all at Sunday’s ceremony, adding to the 34 the streamer received during the Creative Arts awards last week. Its 44 total wins ties a record for a single year by one outlet; the mark was set by CBS back in 1974.