Netflix Unveils 2022 French-Language Originals

Netflix has unveiled its upcoming slate of French-language originals, highlighting 25 new feature films, series, and non-fiction productions it will launch this year.

Among the new titles are the feature drama Athena, from music video director Romain Gavras, who co-wrote the script with Les Misérables filmmaker Ladj Ly; the comedy series En Place from Jean-Pascal Zadi, director of 2020 French box office hit Simply Black, and François Uzan, a writer on Netflix’s Lupin; and Marc Fouchard’s Le Roi des Ombres, a series, based on an idea from French rapper Kaaris, which transposes stories from ancient African legend onto the world of today’s France.

Lupin star Omar Sy will return in Netflix feature original The Takedown, an action-comedy from Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier, while Guillaume Pierret will deliver his the second feature in his Lost Bullet French action trilogy for the streamer this year.

On the non-fiction front, Netflix’s 2022 French line-up includes rap competition show Rhythm + Flow France, a Hervé Hadmar-helmed documentary series on the 2019 Notre-Dame cathedral fire, and Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock, a doc series on the legendary French rocker.

Netflix has said it plans to invest more than $220 million (€200 million) in French original content this year.

Last month, Netflix confirmed it had reached a deal with the French cinema guilds that will see the streaming giant invest at least 40 million euros ($45 million) in at least 10 French and European films over the next three years, all of which will get theatrical releases in France.