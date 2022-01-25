Netflix Launches Asian-Focused Social Media Channel Golden (Exclusive)

Netflix has added an Asian Pacific Islander-focused vertical to its roster of social media channels, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Golden, which officially launches on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok today, joins the streamer’s other brands dedicated to specific audiences (Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, Most) or genres (Netflix Film, Geeked, Netflix Is a Joke). “There’s been this awesome flywheel [effect] within entertainment and culture where it’s not just API screenwriters or authors getting something produced [but also] directors of the community hiring actors of the community,” Netflix vice president of editorial and publishing Michelle Lee tells THR. “We have so many more wonderful, nuanced stories to tell. We know the audience is there, and truly the purpose of Golden is to be that platform to celebrate and champion our community.”

In addition to promoting Netflix content of resonance to API audiences, Golden will also feature original social franchises spotlighting Netflix talent of API descent from across the diaspora and around the world, starting with Spill the Boba Tea, an interview series in collaboration with Wong Fu Productions that launched on Still Watching Netflix’s YouTube channel last summer. Hosted by Wong Fu and Bopomofo Café co-founder Philip Wang, the show resumes Jan. 27 on the new Golden Instagram channel with an episode featuring Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park.

Golden, which Netflix has been developing internally and with partners over the past year and a half, is the first major initiative to launch under Lee’s leadership since she joined the company last summer. The channel is unaffiliated with Netflix Gold, the streamer’s marketing partnership with API-focused nonprofit Gold House (whose board Lee recently joined). The former Allure editor-in-chief adds that all of Netflix’s editorial and social channels will continue to seek collaborations with one another and partnerships where appropriate, in keeping with the intersectional nature of identity.