Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Logs Netflix’s Best-Ever Premiere Week for Documentaries

'Wednesday' also crosses the billion-hour mark in the streamer's internal viewing measurement.

Harry & Meghan
'Harry & Meghan' Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan got off to a strong start, recording the best opening week for any documentary title on the streaming giant.

The first three episodes of the six-part series logged 81.55 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. That was good for second among all English-language series for the week of Dec. 5-11, behind the runaway hit Wednesday. The latter became the third series in Netflix’s history to reach a billion hours of viewing in its first four weeks, joining Squid Game and Stranger Things 4.

Related Stories

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7
TV

TV Ratings: 'White Lotus' Scores Series High With Season 2 Finale

Harry & Meghan
TV

Meghan Markle "Fed to the Wolves" in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Doc Series

Harry & Meghan, which chronicles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship from their courtship through their decision to step aside as active members of the British royal family, debuted as Netflix’s No. 1 series in the United Kingdom — where a number of press outlets slammed the series — and was a top 10 show in 85 countries. Independent figures from the U.K. show the first episode had 2.4 million viewers there, the biggest single-day tally since Netflix joined U.K. ratings service Barb in October. The second episode had 1.5 million viewers and the third 800,000 on its first day.

Netflix says about 28 million member accounts worldwide watched the docuseries in its first four days, dividing the total time by the running time of just under three hours for the first three episodes. (The second half of the series debuts Dec. 15.)

As for Wednesday, it added 269.67 hours of viewing for the week to raise its total to 1.02 billion hours since its Nov. 23 premiere. It’s now in second place among all English-language Netflix series over its first four weeks of release, behind the 1.35 billion hours for Stranger Things 4. Squid Game’s 1.65 billion hours remains the high mark for all series over 28 days.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad