Australian YA Series ‘Heartbreak High’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered up a second season of its breakout Australian YA series Heartbreak High. Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe for Netflix, Heartbreak High‘s cast and creators will soon reassemble in Sydney for pre-production and filming.

The show is a reimagining of a classic Australian series that ran for seven seasons in the 1990s and was eventually broadcast in over 70 countries. The first season of the new show seemingly struck a chord with young viewers around the world almost immediately, spending three weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 list since its release on Sept. 14. It also has reached the top 10 list in over 43 countries, including in the U.S. and countries in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Set at fictional Hartley High, the first season of the reboot follows a web of overlapping high-school relationships — friendships, frenemies, couples and crushes — which all face the test after the revelation of an “incest map” chalked onto a school wall, exposing the various sexual relationships among the students. Like its predecessor, the new incarnation has won plaudits and fans for its fun but sensitive portrayal of a diverse range of teen stresses and aspirations, including characters of a broad range of ethnic, gender and neurological identities.

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with Heartbreak High‘s producer Carly Heaton last week in an exclusive interview about the show’s reinvention and newfound success.