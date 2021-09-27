Netflix Hires ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Producer Adam Hawkins to Head Up U.K. Doc Series Team

Netflix has hired Adam Hawkins to lead its documentary series team in the U.K.

Hawkins will join the streamer later this year from Raw, where he is currently U.S. creative director of the team responsible for developing hits, including the Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer and Fear City. Adam was also an executive producer of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (with Eve Kay), Three Identical Strangers (with Tom Barry and Dimitri Doganis), Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (with Doganis).

Hawkins will report to L.A.-based director of documentary series Gabe Spitzer and be responsible for commissioning nonfiction series that resonate with British and global audiences.

Alongside Hawkins, Netflix is also beefing up its U.K. doc series arm with the appointment of Nelesh Dhand, who will join Hawkin’s team as manager, documentary series. Dhand joins from from Pulse Films where he was creative director, creating and exec producing documentaries including Dead Asleep, Hair Power: Me and My Afro and Inside Missguided.

“As Netflix continues to cement its reputation for producing best in class, highly talkable documentaries across a wide range of genres, I am delighted to have Adam leading our commissioning strategy in the U.K.,” said Spitzer. “Netflix is committed to investing in the best talent and programming in the U.K. and both Adam and Nelesh have enviable track records in bringing must-watch stories to screens.”

On the documentary feature side, Netflix currently has a London team of Kate Townsend, vp, documentary features, Jonny Taylor, director documentary features, Reva Sharma, manager documentary features and Zainab Ali Khan, coordinator. Benedict Kelly, manager unscripted series and Daisy Lilley, manager unscripted series are also based in the London office.

“Adam has been a creative powerhouse during his time at Raw, and leaves the U.S. development team in great shape – we will all miss him hugely but look forward to continuing our creative relationship with him in his new role at Netflix,” said Doganis, founder of Raw.

“Nel is an exceptional talent, and during his time at Pulse Films, he has consistently created compelling content that raises the bar and embodied the overall creative vision we have here at Pulse,” said Marisa Clifford, co-founder and CEO of Pulse Films. “We wish him all the best, and we look forward to our continued relationship working with him and Netflix.”