‘Hit & Run’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Hit & Run will not be getting a second season at Netflix.

Despite a major cliffhanger ending, the espionage thriller from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and co-showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin (Judging Amy, The Killing), will be ending its run after one season at the streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Both sets of co-creators have overall deals at Netflix, which had seemingly made the creative choice of ending the first season on a cliffhanger a safer bet. The first season released in early August and Issacharoff and Raz re-upped their deal the following week.

Per Netflix, Hit & Run landed in the streamer’s Top 10 after a one-day debut. It also made the Nielsen Top 10 original streaming shows each of the three weeks after it premiered.

In a chat with THR about the first season, Prestwich and Yorkin shared their team vision behind the series and why Netflix had high hopes for their big-budget collaboration with Issacharoff and Raz. “They want it to be an international hit and not just a hit in Israel or a hit in the U.S.,” said Yorkin, acknowledging the scale and expense of the U.S. Netflix production. “One episode of our show is the equivalent of two full seasons of Fauda in terms of how much it cost.”

At the time, even though they were awaiting a pickup, the co-showrunners and longtime collaborators were hopeful about doing more, which is why they ended the nine-episode first season with an open-ended scene. “We had early on pitched our idea for the cliffhanger,” said Prestwich of season one. “Then, in the process of breaking the story and by the time we knew what the entire season was going to be, and we went in and pitched it to Netflix, we were undecided. We thought, maybe we won’t make that choice. But Netflix missed it and said, ‘We want that.’ So it was like, ‘Ok, we’ll come back!’ We definitely feel like the show needs at least another season.”

Hit & Run followed Fauda star Raz as his starring character, Segev, investigates the hit-and-run death of his wife, Danielle (played by Kaelen Ohm). A three-year production due to pandemic delays, the geopolitical thriller, which filmed both in the United States and in Israel, was the first U.S. Netflix production for Issacharoff and Raz. The bilingual show featured a mixed Israeli and American cast, and was set in New York and Tel Aviv.

