Bruce Greenwood Replaces Frank Langella in Netflix’s ‘House of Usher’

Netflix has found the new patriarch of the House of Usher.

Bruce Greenwood has joined the streamer’s limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, from creator Mike Flanagan. Greenwood will take over the role of Roderick Usher from Frank Langella, who was let go after an investigation into alleged misconduct on set.

Langella exited the show after allegedly making inappropriate remarks to a female member of the cast. His dismissal came partway through production, and Greenwood will now reshoot scenes involving Roderick Usher.

Greenwood joins a large cast that also features Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Núñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish.

Flanagan and Greenwood have worked together several times in the past, most recently on the 2019 Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. “I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant Bruce Greenwood to The Fall of the House of Usher as the iconic Roderick Usher,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter Friday. “This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in Hill House).”

The Fall of the House of Usher is described as a “modern remix” of several classic stories — including the one that gives the show its title — by Edgar Allan Poe that will tell a story of greed, horror and tragedy. It comes from Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, which previously made The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix.

Flanagan and Macy executive produce with Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Flanagan and Fimognari are splitting directing duties on the eight-episode series.

Greenwood’s recent credits include Fox’s The Resident, HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.