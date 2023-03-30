Netflix Indigenous Arctic Comedy in the Works With CBC, APTN

Netflix has jumped on board an untitled comedy to be shot in Canada’s Arctic for local broadcasters CBC and APTN.

The homegrown Indigenous series is set to film in the Canadian territory of Nunavut and will center on a young Inuk mother who wants to build a new future for herself in her small Arctic town, but comes up against everyone knowing her business. There’s no word on casting, but the English-language comedy will have some local Inuktitut language spoken by the characters, according to producers.

The series from Northwood Entertainment and Red Marrow Media was created and will be written by Inuit screenwriter and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Inuit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Netflix will stream the comedy worldwide, and eventually in Canada, after local broadcast windows on the CBC and APTN, the country’s Indigenous TV network.

“This series is full of stories that come straight from our hearts and our funny bones. We’ve drawn from our experiences as Inuit women living, laughing, crying and living together while Native. We are so excited to work with all our incredible partners at CBC, Netflix and APTN, and we can’t wait to start filming!” Aglok MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril said in a statement.

Netflix and the CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, have long-standing ties after partnering on local TV dramas like Anne, based on the Anne of Green Gables novels, and Alias Grace, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name.

And the video streaming giant has brought a slew of homegrown Canadian series like Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience and Workin’ Moms to a worldwide streaming audience.

“As soon as we heard about this show, we knew we wanted to share it with our members around the world. Stacey and Alethea have created a very relatable and funny story that showcases the unique experience of living in Canada’s Arctic regions,” Netflix’s directors of Canadian content Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury said in a statement.

The executive producer credits are shared by Aglok MacDonald, Arnaquq-Baril, Miranda de Pencier, Susan Coyne and Garry Campbell.