Netflix Adds HBO’s ‘Insecure’ as ‘Six Feet Under,’ ‘Ballers’ Headed to Rival Streamer

HBO’s Insecure is now streaming on Netflix, marking the first time an HBO original series is available on a rival streaming platform in the U.S.

All five seasons of the Issa Rae-fronted series, which aired its series finale in 2021, landed on the rival platform on Monday, confirming reports that the show could be among the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned titles added to Netflix.

The streamer is also set to add Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers as part of a co-exclusive deal with WBD’s Max, which closed late last week. Additionally, HBO series True Blood will be added to Netflix outside the U.S.

HBO has rarely licensed its original shows beyond its own corporate siblings, with Sex and the City sold in syndication (with significant edits) to TBS and later other basic cable networks. And when Richard Plepler was CEO, HBO licensed series like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Deadwood and The Wire to Amazon as HBO didn’t have its own streaming platflorm at the time.

The deal both gives some of HBO’s titles potentially a new audience and could help WBD from a financial standpoint. The David Zaslav-led conglomerate has been seeking ways to cut costs, removing some content from the Max platform, previously known as HBO Max, and canceling a number of projects on TBS as well as previously greenlit titles, like the Batgirl movie. The company has also had layoffs in recent months.