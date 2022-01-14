‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Cons New York in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series

The full-length trailer for Netflix’s Inventing Anna ends with a declaration: “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” the title character, played by Julia Garner, shouts.

Emmy winner Garner (Ozark) stars in the Shonda Rhimes-created series about Anna Delvey, a supposed German heiress who stole the hearts (and money) of New York’s social scene. The series is based on a New York magazine article. The full-length trailer released Friday follows a teaser that debuted in November.

The limited series — the first show Rhimes has created and run since Scandal wrapped in 2018 — also stars Anna Chlumsky (Veep) as Vivian, a reporter who uncovers Anna’s story. Vivian and Anna form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and Vivan fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Inventing Anna is the first series Rhimes’ Shondaland set up at Netflix after she signed a massive overall deal at the streamer (though Bridgerton was the first one to premiere on Netflix). The cast also includes Scandal alums Katie Lowes and Jeff Perry, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox.

Rhimes created the series and serves as showrunner. She writes alongside Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi and Nick Nardini; David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, Nzingha Stewart directed episodes. Rhimes, Shondaland’s Betsy Beers, Verica and Frankel are the executive producers.

Inventing Anna premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.