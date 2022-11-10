Judy Blume’s ‘Forever’ a Go a Netflix From Mara Brock Akil

Judy Blume’s beloved novel Forever is set to become a Netflix series.

The streamer has given a series order to the project from writer and showrunner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane), who has an overall deal at Netflix. Forever was one of four shows Akil and her Story27 company announced were in the works in September 2021.

Forever is inspired by Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, which Akil is reimagining for a new generation. The series will tell the epic love story of two Black teenagers who are exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Akil said in a statement. “I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

Added Renate Redford, vp overall deals at Netflix, “We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, Forever. Mara’s creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story. We look forward to bringing the series to a global audience.”

Forever is one of Blume’s best known books — and also a frequent target of would-be book banners. The novel was among the American Library Association’s list of most challenged or banned books of the 1990s and 2000s for its depiction of sex between the main characters. The ALA also honored the book with Margaret A. Edwards Award for Outstanding Literature for Young Adults in 1996.

Akil will serve as showrunner on the series and executive produce with Blume, Story27’s Susie Fitzgerald and Erika Harrison.