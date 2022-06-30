Kim Cattrall Boards Netflix Queer Drama ‘Glamorous’

Kim Cattrall will star in a Netflix drama set in the cosmetics industry.

The five-time Emmy nominee will play a makeup mogul in Glamorous, a drama centered on a young gender-nonconforming man (actor, singer-songwriter and YouTuber Miss Benny) whose life is stuck in place until he lands a job working for Cattrall’s character.

The series has also cast Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst as regulars. Diana Maria Riva, Lisa Gilroy and Mark Deklin will have guest roles.

Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison is a veteran from the Golden Age of supermodels who founded the prestigious boutique beauty line that carries her name. Intent on shaking up her business, she sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table.

Phillips (Fire Island) plays Madolyn’s son Chad, director of sales for the company. Payton (Dynasty) plays Madolyn’s first assistant Venetia. Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things) and Harris (Daisy Jones and the Six) play graphic designers at Glamorous by Madolyn. Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) plays Parker, a self-proclaimed jock who has a chance encounter with Marco.

Riva (Dead to Me) plays Marco’s mother, Julia. Gilroy plays a social media influencer known as Alyssasays. Deklin plays James, a documentary filmmaker.

Netflix gave Glamorous a straight to series order in April, but its path to the streamer hasn’t been a simple one. The CBS Studios project was initially developed at The CW in 2019, where it shot a pilot but didn’t go to series. Miss Benny, then better known as Ben J. Pierce, also starred in that version (they go by both names), and Brooke Shields played the role now held by Cattrall.

Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash) wrote The CW’s pilot and remains attached to the Netflix series as writer and executive producer. Executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment were also involved in the earlier version. Nardino and Wayans both have overall deals at CBS Studios.

Cattrall can currently be seen in Peacock’s Queer as Folk update. The former Sex and the City star’s recent credits also include How I Met Your Father at Hulu, Fox’s Filthy Rich and Tell Me a Story at Paramount+.