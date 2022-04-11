Netflix Lands Former CW Queer Drama ‘Glamorous’

Three years after The CW passed on Glamorous, Netflix has picked up the redeveloped series about a young gender non-conforming queer man.

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for the series from CBS Studios and writer Jordon Nardino, with Miss Benny set to star.

Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul. It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer. When the drama went to pilot at The CW in 2019, it revolved around a similar premise of a high school grad who lands a job interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Miss Benny was first cast in 2019, when they were best known in the industry as Ben J. Pierce. The singer, songwriter, actor and YouTube personality goes by both names and counts Fuller House and Love, Victor among their credits.

A casting search is under way for the role of Madolyn Addison, the makeup mogul.

Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash) penned the script and exec produces alongside Damon Wayans and his Two Shakes Entertainment banner topper Kameron Tarlow. The drama hails from CBS Studios, where both Nardino and Wayans are under overall deals.

Glamorous marks the latest CBS Studios passed over pilot to move from The CW to Netflix following Debby Ryan vehicle Insatiable.