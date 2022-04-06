‘Locke & Key’ to End With Third Season on Netflix

Netflix is set to close the door on Locke & Key.

The series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic books — which follows members of the Locke family and their ancestral home of Key House, a mysterious manor filled with locked doors and magical keys — will end with its forthcoming third season. The decision was a mutual one between Netflix and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, who had envisioned a three-season arc for the story.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Key House adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” Cuse and Averill said in a statement. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Locke & Key took a long journey its Netflix premiere in early 2020. Hill and Rodriguez’s IDW comic was first optioned for a feature at Dimension Films, then was developed as a series at Fox in 2010. After the broadcast network passed on the show, it went back into development as a movie, this time at Universal. That attempt also went by the wayside, after which IDW and Hill returned to the notion of making a series based on the story.

Hulu eventually ordered a pilot written by Hill and Cuse but opted not to pick it up to series in March 2018. Netflix joined the fray soon after and gave the show a series order in July 2018, with Averill joining as co-showrunner. The Hulu pilot was redeveloped and recast, and it premiered in 2018.

Netflix renewed Locke & Key for a third season two months ahead of its season two debut and filmed the second and third installments back to back. The final season, which is in post-production, is expected to premiere later in the year.

The season three cast will feature Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand and Coby Bird.

Averill and Cuse executive produce Locke & Key with John Weber and Frank Siracusa of Take 5; Kevin Lafferty, Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini of IDW; and Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs from Circle of Confusion.

Deadline first reported the news.