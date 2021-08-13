Netflix Sets Week of L.A. FYC Activations for Emmy-Nominated Shows

Emmy season is in full swing and after a quiet and largely virtual 2020, FYC campaigns are back on the streets of Los Angeles.

Netflix, which has 129 nominations this year across its various shows, is launching a city-wide FYSEE LA tour ahead of the final round of Emmy voting (starting Aug. 19), with special activations for The Queen’s Gambit (18 noms) and The Crown (24 noms).

On Friday, the streamer will unveil an immersive outdoor chess experience in the park area of The Grove for The Queen’s Gambit, which will run through Sunday. Attendees will be able to engage with the open-air artistic installation, taking inspiration from Beth Harmon’s upside-down chess dreams and capturing photos for social media.

And on Monday, Netflix will begin a week-long exhibition at NeueHouse in Hollywood for The Crown, where the show’s costumes, from designer Amy Roberts, will be on display. Among them will be the infamous wedding dress worn by Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, as well as costumes worn by Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. The exhibit will run until Aug. 22.

These activations join Netflix’s already busy FYC event schedule, which began on Sunday with a snow globe photo activation at The Grove’s Original Farmers Market for Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square “(In August)” and included a complimentary pie giveaway from Du-Pars Restaurant & Bakery. On Thursday, the FYSEE LA truck stopped by Pitfire Pizza in North Hollywood in celebration of The Kominsky Method, with a “Headshot Happy Hour” in partnership with local business The Headshot Truck.

This weekend will also see a jam-packed list of show events: Pink’s Hot Dogs will offer a campfire-inspired lunch on Friday for Big Mouth; The Original Farmer’s Market will host an immersive photo experience on Saturday inspired by the ’80s soundtrack featured in the latest season of The Crown, with a chance to skate down the hallway of “Buckingham Place” and have British treats at Market Tavern; L.A.’s LGBTQ-owned ice cream truck Coolhaus will hand out ice cream sandwiches at Platform LA in Culver City on Sunday, courtesy of Queer Eye; and on Monday at the Paul Smith pink wall, the FYSEE LA truck will give away limited-edition Queen’s Gambit chess sets and vouchers for Carrera Cafe.