Netflix Saves ‘Manifest,’ Orders Super-Sized 4th and Final Season

Manifest is, really and truly, saved.

Netflix has ordered a fourth — and final — season of the beleaguered mystery drama from Warner Bros. Television. The order consists of 20 episodes, which will make it the longest season of the show yet.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” said showrunner Jeff Rake. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

The announcement was made at 8:28 a.m. PST on Saturday, a play on the show’s fateful Flight 828.

The order marks a remarkable turnaround for the series which aired three seasons on NBC and then was canceled by the network in May. Warner Bros. tried shopping the show, but initially to no avail. But the ongoing popularity of earlier seasons on Netflix, combined with an active fan campaign on social media, helped keep the show alive and a deal was eventually struck.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV. “Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

The deal also includes season three of the series coming to Netflix as well.

Insiders note, however, that while the new order is called one season for production purposes, the episodes might not all be released at the same time — so they might be split into multiple release periods while technically being called one season. Previous seasons ranged from 13 to 16 episodes.

Manifest is about a plane that mysteriously lands years after takeoff and its passengers return to a world that has moved on without them. It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis.