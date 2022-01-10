Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie Board ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ at Netflix

Netflix has added a pair of big names to its limited series All the Light We Cannot See.

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie will star opposite newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The four-part series comes from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment.

All the Light We Cannot See centers on Marie-Laure (Loberti), a blind French teenager whose path crosses that of young German soldier Werner as they both try to survived the devastation of World War II in occupied France. The role of Werner has yet to be cast.

Ruffalo (HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, the Marvel universe) will play Daniel LeBlanc, Marie-Laure’s father and the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his daughter as much independence as he can while also protecting her — and the secret gem they carry — from Nazi occupation.

Laurie (Veep, House) will play Etienne LeBlanc, Daniel’s uncle. Etienne is an eccentric, reclusive World War I hero who suffers from PTSD and records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French resistance.

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is adapting the novel, and Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will direct all four episodes. They executive produce with 21 Laps’ Dan Levine and Josh Barry. Joe Strechay is an associate producer and blindness and accessibility consultant.

The series is the second recent collaboration for Levy and Ruffalo: Levy is directing and Ruffalo is part of the cast of a time-travel movie (formerly Our Name Is Adam) that moved to Netflix in lieu of a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures.

Laurie is writing and directing an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? for streamer BritBox and is currently filming The Canterville Ghost, based on the Oscar Wilde story, alongside his long-time comedy partner Stephen Fry.