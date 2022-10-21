Mattel Inks Netflix Deal, Sets Barbie Interactive Special (Exclusive)

Netflix and toymaker Mattel have signed a long-term deal to bring more Barbie programming to the streamer.

The first project under the multi-year content partnership is an interactive special called Barbie: Epic Road Trip, which debuts Oct. 25. The deal will have Mattel Television produce series and specials based on the iconic doll line exclusively for Netflix, in addition to non-exclusive titles that will run on a variety of outlets worldwide.

Epic Road Trip will follow Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Ken and Skipper as they take a cross-country road trip to find homes for shelter animals — but a potentially life-altering opportunity also awaits them in New York. Viewers will be able to shape the story via interactive elements, with more than 100 decisions and 500 possible story combinations.

“Barbie: Epic Road Trip further strengthens Barbie’s ability to inspire, empower and entertain kids on a global level,” said Fred Soulie, senior vp and general manager of Mattel Television, in a statement. “We’ve been consistently expanding the presence of Barbie on the ever-growing streaming landscape through episodic series, long-form movies and specials, digital gaming, YouTube short-form content, and now, our first-ever interactive special. We couldn’t be more excited by this new era of Barbie content and for audiences to involve themselves with Barbie as they never have before.”

Soulie and Christopher Keenan, Mattel Television’s senior vp global content, executive produce the special. Ann Austen is co-EP and lead writer; Aury Wallington writes and Conrad Helten is series director. Mainframe Studios, which has worked on several Barbie projects including Mermaid Power and It Takes Two, is the animation studio.

“Giving viewers the opportunity to choose different versions of Barbie’s stories is an all-new way for Mattel Television to deepen the worldwide audience’s experience of watching Barbie content,” said Keenan in a statement. “As kids and parents immerse themselves in the world of Barbie, they can take part in crafting a multitude of adventures for Malibu and Brooklyn, along with Ken and sister Skipper, by making choices for the characters at every twist and turn. This new storytelling format is full of endless possibilities.”

A trailer for Barbie: Epic Road Trip is below.