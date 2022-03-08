‘Never Have I Ever’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix

The end is in sight for Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher revealed that the comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been renewed for a fourth season — which will also be its last.

“Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer!” Kaling’s post reads (see it in full below). “Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about.”

Season three of the show recently wrapped production. The final season is likely to debut in 2023.

Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever for a third season in August 2021, a month after the Universal TV-produced comedy’s second season debuted. In November, THR reported that Ramakrishnan — who plays the lead role of Indian American teenager Devi — and co-stars Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) were all seeking sizable pay raises for season three.

Sources told THR that Ramakrishnan earned $26,250 per episode for season two, up from $21,000 for the first season, when she landed the lead role as a newcomer from Toronto. She also received a $100,000 bonus prior to the start of production on season two. Her per-episode pay was on par with that of Barnet and Lewison. Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s mother, Nalini, started out as the highest-paid member of the cast due to her extensive experience.

Ramakrishnan and Barnet, each negotiating separately, were seeking parity with Jagannathan, sources said. Lewison, Moorjani, Rodriguez and Young were negotiating with Universal TV as a group.

Universal countered with offers to Jagannathan and Ramakrishnan on the top tier and the rest of the cast — Barnet, Lewison, Moorjani, Rodriguez and Young — on a second tier, with offers to the latter five coming in at $65,000 an episode.

Kaling co-created Never Have I Ever with Fisher under her former overall deal at Universal TV. (She’s now at Warner Bros., having signed a rich overall deal there in 2019.) They executive produce with Howard Klein and David Miner of 3 Arts.