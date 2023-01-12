Netflix’s ‘Mo’ to End With Season 2

Netflix has renewed its comedy Mo for a second season — but it will also be the show’s last.

Ending after two seasons is by design: The second installment will wrap up Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar’s (co-creator and star Mo Amer) journey to gain asylum in Houston.

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” Amer said in a statement.

Mo, which Amer co-created with Ramy Youssef, premiered in August 2022 to widespread critical praise. Above all else, Mo allows [the title character] to just be himself — and it’s that self-assured voice that makes the series such a treat to watch,” The Hollywood Reporter critic Angie Han wrote. The series won an AFI Award as one of the best TV programs of 2022, and Amer is nominated for a Spirit Award for best lead performance in a new series.

Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso and Omar Elba star alongside Amer in the A24-produced series. Amer and Youssef executive produce with Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe and director Solvan “Slick” Naim.