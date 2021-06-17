Netflix Inks Overall Deal With Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

Veteran comedy writer and producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel is setting up shop at Netflix.

Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show, My Name Is Earl) has signed a multi-year overall deal at the streamer, under which she’ll develop new series and feature projects in addition to supervising and executive producing others.

“I’ve long admired Danielle’s authentic voice and strong comedic point of view,” said Tracey Pakosta, vp original comedy series at Netflix. “Her desire to shepherd talent and passion to elevate underrepresented voices are among the many reasons we are excited to be in business with her. We look forward to bringing Danielle’s unique vision to our members around the world.”

Sanchez-Witzel was showrunner of NBC’s critically acclaimed Carmichael Show and worked on New Girl and The Grinder as part of a previous overall deal with 20th Television. She’s also called Universal TV and CBS Studios home.

“I’m excited to work with Bela, Peter, Tracey, Andy, Kristen and the whole comedy team to create shows starring non-traditional lead characters with the simple goal of making people laugh,” said Sanchez-Witzel. “Because sometimes the answer to all of your problems is found in front of the TV with your hand deep in a bag of Ruffles.”

Sanchez-Witzel is a graduate of NBC’s diversity writing program and went on to work on shows including George Lopez, My Name Is Earl, The Millers and LA to Vegas, among others. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.