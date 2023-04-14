Shonda Rhimes Set to Receive BAFTA Special Award

Shonda Rhimes will soon be heading to New York for a night out with BAFTA.

The TV creator, producer and author has been selected to receive a BAFTA Special Award as part of a tribute event scheduled for May 3. The event, a return of BAFTA’s in-person awards presentations in North America, will feature a fireside chat and cocktail reception for an invited industry audience.

Per the org, BAFTA Special Awards are honorary prizes given to “those who have made a significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and television” through a specific project or through their work.

“Shonda’s trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world. As a groundbreaking producer, showrunner and writer, her impact on the landscape of modern global television is simply unparalleled,” said Kathryn Busby, chair of the board for BAFTA North America. Added BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar: “Shonda has built the foundation and platform to launch global careers and has created the opportunity for new voices and talents to thrive in this industry. She has raised the bar, set the standard, and it is simply impossible to think of a television industry without her creative force, talent, and vision behind it.”

The honor comes just hours ahead of the May 4 debut of her newest offering, the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix. The Shondaland creator’s other credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal, How To Get Away with Murder, Inventing Anna, Station 19 and The Catch.