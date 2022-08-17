‘The Mole’ Competition Show Re-Emerges at Netflix

Netflix is reviving a cult favorite from the early days of the reality TV boom.

The streamer has ordered a new version of The Mole, a competition series in which one player — the “mole” — works to undermine the others. The series, based on a Belgian format, aired for five seasons on ABC, with the last coming in 2008.

Eureka Productions (Holey Moley, Name That Tune) is behind the new version, which is slated to debut on Netflix in the fall. In the show, 12 contestants work together on a series of challenges that, if completed successfully, add money to a prize pot that only one of them will win. The mole, meanwhile, tries to sabotage the other players’ efforts while maintaining their cover as a regular player.

The Mole premiered on ABC in 2001, with Anderson Cooper serving as host for the first two seasons. ABC pivoted to celebrity versions of the show for its third and fourth runs, with Ahmad Rashad as host. The show then went dormant for four years before ABC ordered a new season, hosted by Jon Kelley, that ran in the summer of 2008. The series was canceled after that.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris are the executive producers of the Netflix show. It’s based on the Belgian format created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.