Netflix Might Save ‘Manifest’ After All

Manifest just refuses to crash.

NBC’s canceled airline mystery drama series is back in play after being axed by the network in May after three seasons.

Netflix airs the first two seasons of the show, yet the streamer initially passed on the chance to rescue the Warner Bros. series.

Since then, Manifest has kept pulling in viewers on the platform, promoting Netflix to reconsider their position and engage in talks with the studio, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed (Deadline first reported the development). So, fans might get a fourth season that solves that finale cliffhanger after all.

Meanwhile, showrunner Jeff Rake is keeping the fandom engaged on Twitter and encouraging the #SaveManifest campaign:

Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU.#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 20, 2021

I’m not giving up. Keep the faith. #SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 14, 2021

Manifest is about a plane that mysteriously lands years after takeoff and its passengers return to a world that has moved on without them. It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis.

Netflix and Warner Bros. declined to comment.