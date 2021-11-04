Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are joining forces at Netflix to executive produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full.

The streamer has given a straight to series order for the drama, which will run six episodes. Kelley will write and serve as showrunner, and King — who has a first-look deal at Netflx — is set to direct the first three episodes.

“The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix.

A Man in Full, published in 1998, centers on Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker. The limited series will follow Charlie as he faces sudden bankruptcy, and political and business interests collide when he defends his empire from those trying to capitalize on his fall from grace.

“A passion project for me, no doubt,” said Kelley. “The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe’s brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited.”

Said King, “All I can say is when David E. Kelley calls, you just say yes. I know this partnership will produce something special.”

A Man in Full is King’s latest collaboration with Netflix. She stars in the streamer’s just released western The Harder They Fall and won one of her four Emmys for the limited series Seven Seconds.

The prolific Kelley also has two Netflix series in the works — The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal — in addition to forthcoming shows at HBO Max (Love and Death) and Peacock (The Missing) and ABC’s ongoing Big Sky.

King (via her Royal Ties Productions) and Kelley will executive produce along with Royal Ties’ Reina King and David E. Kelley Productions’ Matthew Tinker.

Variety first reported the news.