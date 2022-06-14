Netflix Renews Hit Korean Drama ‘Sweet Home’ for Seasons 2 and 3 (Exclusive)

Netflix is bringing back its hit Korean creature drama Sweet Home for two more seasons. The streamer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday that the popular series has been renewed for a second and third season, which will be produced this year back-to-back, with Season one director Lee Eung-bok returning to the helm.

“In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” the company said in a statement.

Foreshadowing the global smash success of Squid Game, Sweet Home dropped on Netflix in 2020 and was the first South Korean series to enter the company’s Top 10 list in the United States, reaching the top 3. It later ranked number one in eight global regions and was within the Top 10 in 42 regions.

Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the show’s premise is set in a fantastical world where humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror. One troubled teen and his apartment neighbors are forced to fight to survive — and somehow hold on to their humanity.

The first season of the show set a new bar for the creature genre on Korean television. The new seasons are expected to benefit from a larger budget and even higher production values.

Netflix has renewed a raft of its Asian originals lately, including Korean hits like Squid Game, teen zombie horror All Of Us Are Dead, and D.P.; as well as Japanese fantasy series Alice in Borderland, Indian true crime drama Delhi Crime and various reality series from across the region, such as Indian Matchmaking, Singles Inferno and Love is Blind Japan.

“We’ve seen how audiences around the world are embracing stories from Asia, and we’re delighted to bring new seasons of these fan-favorite shows to Netflix,” said Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s vp of APAC content. “The diversity of these returning series—from zombie terror to reality dating—demonstrate the unprecedented variety of content being created in Asia-Pacific. While people have always loved genres like Korean romance and Japanese anime, these shows are breaking genre and language barriers to reach broader global audiences.”