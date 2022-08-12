‘Love, Death and Robots’ Animated Anthology Renewed at Netflix

Netflix hasn’t had enough of Love, Death and Robots yet.

The streamer has picked up a fourth season of the Emmy-winning animated series. Netflix made the announcement on Instagram Friday morning.

The renewal for Love, Death and Robots comes about three months after its third season debuted, and a month after it was nominated for its third straight Emmy for best short-form animated program. The series won the award for each of its first two seasons in 2019 and 2021. It has also won nine Emmys for individual achievement in animation (which is a juried award).

Love, Death and Robots is an anthology series spanning a number of genres — including comedy, sci-fi and horror — and keyed to the three elements in its title. The shorts featured in the series come from creative teams around the world, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 3) serving as supervising director. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Samira Wiley, Michael B. Jordan, Joel McHale, Rosario Dawson, Gary Cole and Dan Stevens are among the actors who have done voice work for the series.

Deadpool director Tim Miller and David Fincher created the series. They executive produce with Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen.