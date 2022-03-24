‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed Through Season 5 as Netflix Goes Big on Dating Shows

Love is in the air at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed its unscripted series Love Is Blind for two more seasons — taking the show through its fifth installment — and is betting heavily on the dating-show genre with several new shows and renewals.

The new shows are a U.S. version of Australian series Love on the Spectrum and Jewish Matchmaking, from the producers of Indian Matchmaking. Netflix is even taking a stab at the self-perpetuating dating show universe a la ABC’s Bachelor franchise, with an untitled show bringing together participants from several other its unscripted shows, including Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle and Selling Tampa.

The streamer has also picked up a third season of Indian Matchmaking ahead of season two’s debut and ordered a second run of its soon-to-premiere The Ultimatum that will feature all queer couples.

Season two of Love Is Blind has performed well for Netflix since its Feb. 11 premiere, both on the company’s own top 10 lists and in Nielsen’s streaming rankings (the show racked up more than 1.4 billion minutes of viewing time the week of Feb. 14, per Nielsen). Season three is set to premiere later this year.