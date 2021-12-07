‘Outer Banks’ Renewed for Third Season at Netflix

Netflix is headed back to the Outer Banks.

The streamer has ordered a third season of the young adult drama, which has performed well in both Netflix’s internal metrics and in outside ratings measurement. The renewal comes about four months after the show’s second season debuted on July 30; a date for season three hasn’t been set.

Netflix says Outer Banks was its most watched English language series globally for four weeks after season two debuted. In Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings (which only cover the United States), the drama peaked with 2.1 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of Aug. 2.

The second season of Outer Banks finds John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas, with friends and foes alike still searching for $400 million in gold.

Stokes, Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten are all set to reprise their roles in the third season. Carlacia Grant, who recurred in season two, has been upped to series regular for the third season.

Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke created Outer Banks. All three are set to return as showrunners and executive producers in the third season.