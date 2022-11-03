‘The Sandman’ Gets Second Season at Netflix

The Sandman will continue at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the series based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic for a second season. News of the renewal leaked earlier Wednesday via a since-deleted tweet from Sandman publisher DC Comics; the formal announcement came in the evening.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., [fellow executive producers] Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

The 10-episode first season was based on the first 16 issues of the comic (there are 75 in all), following Morpheus’ (Tom Sturridge) efforts to restore order to his realm, the Dreaming, after more than a century of being held prisoner following an occult ritual. A surprise 11th episode, based on the issues “Calliope” and “Dream of a Thousand Cats,” followed two weeks after the Aug. 5 release of the season.

An episode count and story details for season two are being kept under wraps for now. Netflix’s announcement notes that the coming episodes will be “adapted from multiple The Sandman graphic novels.”

Warner Bros. TV produces The Sandman. Heinberg (Wonder Woman) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Gaiman and Goyer. The show’s large cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young and Razane Jammal.