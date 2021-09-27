‘Sex/Life’ Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Netflix is going to continue exploring its Sex/Life.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the drama starring Sarah Shahi. The renewal comes three months after the show’s June 25 premiere — and, according to Netflix, strong viewing figures by its internal metrics.

According to the company’s two-minute view standard, 67 million of Netflix’s member accounts watched Sex/Life in its first four weeks of release. In the United States, the series from creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnReal) racked up about 1.44 billion minutes of viewing time in the four full weeks following its premiere, per Nielsen figures.

The series follows Billie Connelly (Shahi), a former New York wild child who is now a stay-at-home wife and mother in Connecticut. She starts to fantasize and write about an ex (Adam Demos) and wonder how she got where she is. Then her husband (Mike Vogel) finds her journal, learning the truth about her past.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying,” said Rukeyser. “When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Shahi, Vogel, Demos and Margaret Odette are all set to reprise their roles in the second season, which will film in Toronto.

Sex/Life is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. Rukeyser executive produces with J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.