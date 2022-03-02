Netflix Robbed: Thieves Heist $500K From ‘Lupin,’ ‘The Crown’ Sets

Netflix is experiencing its own real-life money heists.

The streamer’s productions for The Crown and Lupin have been dramatically robbed within the past week.

First, as previously reported, the Northern England-based production for The Crown was taken for roughly $200,000 worth of props on Feb. 24.

A number of the production’s vehicles were broken into and more than 350 items were reportedly taken. Many of the items were lavish props used to decorate the popular British royal family period drama, such as a replica Fabergé egg and gold and silver candelabras. “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

This morning, a Netflix representative confirmed an AFP report that its Paris-based set for Lupin had been held up as well. The news agency reported about 20 thieves with covered faces broke onto the set on Feb. 25, threw fireworks and stole roughly $330,000 worth of equipment. The hit series is, ironically enough, a heist drama that stars Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop. Sy was reportedly on set at the time of the robbery.

Netflix said in a statement, “There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.” Part three of the French thriller has since re-started production.

Both incidents are being investigated and its unclear if there is any connection between the two robberies.