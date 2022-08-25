Robbie Williams Doc Series in the Works at Netflix, Asif Kapadia Producing

One of the original bad boys of 1990s pop is getting the no-holds-barred documentary treatment.

Netflix has revealed it is production on an unscripted series about Robbie Williams, the former Take That member who famously split from the band in 1995 and would go on to have a hugely successful solo career. Asif Kapadia, who landed an Oscar for his Amy Winehouse feature doc Amy, is exec producing, while Joe Pearlman, best known for the hugely acclaimed Bros. music doc Bros: After the Screaming Stops, directs.

The series will launch in 2023 and is described as an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” The project will cover the intense media scrutiny Williams faced, plus adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery and the impact they have had on his mental health.

As-yet-untitled, the doc series will reportedly feature 25 years’ worth of never-before-seen archive material, plus exclusive access to Williams.

The project is the first out of the blocks from RSA Unscripted, the new label from the Ridley Scott Creative Group’s RSA Films. The new division is headed up by Dominic Crossley-Holland, who exec produces the Robbie Williams doc series alongside Kapadia. Joining Crossley-Holland at RSA Unscripted is head of programming and development Louis Mole, who arrives from Pulse Films.