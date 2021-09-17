Netflix Releases ‘Seinfeld’ Trailer: “This Fall’s Hottest New Show”

Netflix released a Seinfeld trailer on Friday.

The streamer released a two-minute “official trailer” of the iconic series, which will premiere on the service Oct. 1.

In the trailer, Netflix cheekily calls Seinfeld “this fall’s hottest new show” and boasts of its “180-episode premiere” — saying the quiet part out loud by suggesting that shows that used to air on other platforms don’t truly exist until they’re on Netflix.

Of course, Seinfeld aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 for nine seasons and won 10 primetime Emmy awards, and has been a regular stable in syndication ever since. It was also previously streaming on Hulu.

Netflix paid more than $500 million for the rights to stream the series after losing binge-able broadcast sitcom staples The Office and Friends.

Seinfeld stars comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself and focused on his personal life with three of his friends — George Costanza (Jason Alexander), ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).