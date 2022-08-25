Netflix Nabs ‘Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery From Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps

Netflix and prolific producer Shawn Levy are reteaming for a limited series that’s a killer.

Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, which has an overall deal at the streamer, and The Jackal Group will produce The Perfect Couple, a six-episode murder mystery based on a novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, Awkward.) is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner.

The Perfect Couple centers on Celeste Otis, who is about to marry the perfect man — who happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is found floating in the harbor on the morning of what was supposed to be the wedding of the year, everyone at the party becomes a suspect.

Lamia previously developed a version of The Perfect Couple at Fox in 2019 under the broadcast network’s SideCar content accelerator, headed by Gail Berman. The Fox project didn’t go forward, and the network eventually dissolved SideCar in 2020. Berman returned to The Jackal Group and is executive producing the Netflix show alongside her Jackal Group partner Hend Baghdady, Lamia, 21 Laps’ Levy and Josh Barry and Hilderbrand. 21 Laps vp Becca Edelman and manager Moera Ainai, who brought the project into Netflix, will oversee.

Levy is an executive producer of Netflix’s megahit Stranger Things. His company is also behind the streamer’s movie The Adam Project (which he directed) and series Shadow and Bone, All the Light We Cannot See and Lost Ollie, among others.