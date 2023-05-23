Netflix’s ‘Skull Island’ Animated Series Voice Cast Revealed

Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnett, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin are set to lead the voice cast for Netflix’s animated series Skull Island, part of Legendary Television’s monsterverse that includes King Kong and will debut on June 22, 2023.

The anime series portrays a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape a dangerous and mysterious island. Cantu will perform the voice role of the protagonist, Charlie, alongside Mae Whitman lending her voice to the role of Annie, Barnett as Mike, Bratt as Cap and Gilpin as Irene.

Skull Island will see kind-hearted explorers rescue Annie from the ocean, only for their heroism to land them on the treacherous Skull Island, home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty King Kong, whose IP is owned by Legendary.

From left: Betty Gilpin as Irene, Phil LaMarr as Sam and Benjamin Bratt as Cap in Skull Island. Courtesy of Netflix

Skull Island is created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield, with Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers and Thomas Tull also executive producing. The animation is by Powerhouse Animation, known for their work on Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

Legendary Television is also doing the upcoming animated series Tomb Raider for Netflix, which picks up after the events of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider video game reboot trilogy, which was released in installments from 2013-18 and was developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal.

The anime Skull Island series follows the 2017 feature Kong: Skull Island that reintroduced the world to King Kong.

Legendary and Warner Bros. also partnered on the Godzilla vs. Kong movie.