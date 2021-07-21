Netflix Snags ‘Night Agent’ Thriller Series From Shawn Ryan

Netflix is headed to (the basement of) the White House with its latest series order.

The streamer has greenlit The Night Agent, a thriller based on Matthew Quirk’s best-selling novel of the same title. Shawn Ryan (The Shield, SWAT) is adapting the book and will serve as showrunner. Sony Pictures TV, where Ryan has an overall deal, is producing the 10-episode series.

The Night Agent centers on a low level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House. He’s tasked with manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. Quirk’s novel became a best seller upon its 2019 publication.

Seth Gordon (Atypical, For All Mankind) — who also has an overall deal at Sony — is set to direct the first episode. Ryan (via his MiddKid Productions) and Gordon will executive produce along with MiddKid’s Marney Hotchman; Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media.

The Night Agent marks a return to Netflix for Ryan, who was an executive producer of the streamer’s Baz Luhrmann series The Get Down. His credits as a writer and showrunner also include Timeless, Terriers, The Chicago Code and The Unit.

Deadline first reported the news.