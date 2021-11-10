‘SNL’s’ Kyle Mooney to Parody ’80s Cartoons for Netflix

Saturday Night Live regular Kyle Mooney is headed to Netflix to spotlight a different Saturday pop culture staple: cartoons.

Mooney and Ben Jones of animation studio Bento Box Entertainment are behind Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, a send-up of 1980s and ’90s kids TV. The series, a hybrid of live action and animation, is set to premiere Dec. 10 on Netflix.

The show, described as “wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing,” will feature Mooney in live-action segments where he plays a set of twins, Skip and Treybor, who host a Saturday morning show. All Star Hits! will also feature glimpses of the animated shows that populate the cartoon block.

Mooney joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2013 and became part of the show’s regular cast two years later. Outside of SNL, he wrote and starred in the 2017 feature Brigsby Bear and had roles in Arrested Development on Netflix and HBO’s Hello Ladies.

Jones is creative director at the Fox-owned Bento Box and has worked on animated series including Neon Knome, Problem Solverz and Stone Quackers.

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video is producing Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, with Bento Box serving as the animation studio. Mooney and Jones executive produce with Michaels; Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson; Bento Box’s Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara; SNL veteran Dave McCary, who’s part of the Good Neighbor comedy team with Mooney and Beck Bennett; and Scott Gairdner.