Netflix Releases Previously Unseen ‘Squid Game’ Clip, Plus Teasers for New Seasons of ‘Hellbound,’ ‘Money Heist: Korea’

Netflix’s Tudum global fan event is taking place across the streamer’s many YouTube channels this weekend, and there are plenty of goodies for the world’s K-drama fans. Among the many sneak peaks shared by the streamer are exclusive first looks at returning Korean hit series like Hellbound, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and Singles Inferno — and even a previously unseen clip from the original first season of Squid Game.

Squid Game, Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, has been greenlit for a second season, but it’s still a long ways off, with a drop date not expected until the end of 2023. But during its Korean content promotion on Saturday, Netflix attempted to appease fans with an exclusive look at an unreleased clip from season 1, confirming the mysterious identity of the Front Man (see it below).

Fans of Yeon Sang-ho’s dark fantasy series Hellbound, meanwhile, got more of a forward-looking glance at what’s to come. The wildly original show, which is adapted from a webtoon and famously follows supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to Hell, released its first teaser for season 2 (below). Like Squid Game, the new season of the Hellbound is expected sometime next year.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the Korean take on the phenomenally successful Spanish series, divided critics when it dropped on Netflix amid high expectations this past summer. But Netflix is doubling down on the show, with a second season set to drop later this year. Netflix unveiled a first-look clip from the new season, featuring a heart-pounding chase scene.

Netflix’s popular Korean reality series also got the teaser treatment on Saturday. Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon, the bittersweet duo who kept audiences binging the first season of adventure dating show Singles Inferno reunited at Tudum for an Inferno Island tour to tease audiences on what’s to come in season 2.

Viewers were also given a very first look at Netflix’s latest Korean competition show: Physical: 100. A hardcore fitness series tapping into Korea’s recent body-sculpting trend, Physical: 100 follows 100 male and female contestants as they battle it out to claim the honor of best body.