‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Writer Kalinda Vazquez Inks Netflix Overall Deal

Kalinda Vazquez, a writer and producer on Star Trek: Discovery, is beaming over to Netflix.

Vazquez has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer, under which she’ll, create write and produce series and other projects. First up is a YA drama/thriller series called Arbor Hall.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Netflix family,” said Vazquez. “It is a huge honor and joy to have a creative home at a place where originality is trumpeted and creators’ unique visions are fostered. I am so excited for what is to come.”

Added Netflix director of overall deals Alex Sapot, “Kalinda is a rare talent with a passion for genre storytelling and a trove of ideas and original concepts. We’re thrilled and privileged to support her vision and bring her distinctive voice, characters and stories to the forefront.”

Arbor Hall centers on a Latinx teenager whose best friend vanishes from the campus of their exclusive boarding school. As she investigates, she discovers an underbelly at the school that’s far darker than just money and privilege.

Vazquez — who’s named after a character on Star Trek: The Original Series — is a writer and consulting producer on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery. She’s also writing a Star Trek feature film for Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot and adapting the sci-fi novel Roadmarks for HBO (with George R.R. Martin executive producing). Her past credits also include Fear the Walking Dead, Once Upon a Time, Nikita and Hulu’s Runaways. She’s repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Bruce Gellman.