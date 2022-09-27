Netflix to Make ‘Supersex’ Series Inspired by Italian Porn Star Rocco Siffredi

Netflix has greenlit a new Italian series, Supersex, based on the life and career of notorious Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi, aka “Buttman.”

Alessandro Borghi, star of Netflix’s mafia drama series Suburra and 2022 Cannes jury prize winner The Eight Mountains, will play the lead character. Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini co-star with Saul Nanni playing the protagonist as a young man.

Netflix said the seven-episode series would be “freely inspired” by Siffredi’s life and career, as well as from direct testimony from Siffredi. Supersex plans to tell the soup-to-nuts story of Rocco from his childhood and family origins through his “relationship with love” that led him to pursue a career in porn. Created and written by Francesca Manieri, the series is directed by Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni.

“Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love,” said Manieri. “To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul.” He said the series would explore “what it means to be a male? Are we still able to reconcile sexuality and affectivity?”

Siffredi became a global star on the adult film scene famous for his predilection for anal sex and the extreme athleticism and intensity of his performances. He is one of the few porn actors to enjoy crossover appeal and has been open about his struggles with sex addiction, which led to his eventual retirement as a porn actor in 2015.

Fremantle-owned The Apartment and Banijay’s Groenlandia are producing Supersex, which has begun shooting in Rome. The series will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023.