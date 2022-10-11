Netflix Taps Trio to Fill Adult Animation Void Created by Mike Moon’s Exit

Netflix has recruited HBO Max’s Billy Wee and Disney’s Maggie Malone while also promoting one internal exec as the streaming giant has expanded its animation ranks in the wake of Mike Moon’s exit.

Wee, who had served as senior vp comedy and animation at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed HBO Max, will serve as director of adult animation comedy series. Jermaine Turner, who joined Netflix in 2020, has been promoted to director of adult animation action series. Together, Wee and Turner will oversee all adult animated comedy series and action series, respectively. Both will be based in L.A. and report to John Derderian, vp animation series. Together, they will fill the void created by Moon on the TV side.

Additionally, Maggie Malone has joined Netflix as vp animation film. She will report to vp Karen Toliver. The former Disney exec most recently served as a creative exec producer in animation and counts Zootopia, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Princess and the Frog and Bolt among her credits. She spent more than a decade working as head of creative affairs and creative development at Disney and also spent time as an exec producer at Illumination. According to her LinkedIn page, Malone has been working with Netflix since late 2020 on the streamer’s animated feature inspired by Roald Dahl’s The Twits.

For his part, Wee spent time at TBS and was promoted to HBO Max in October 2019 to oversee original animation for the streamer. HBO Max’s adult animated series include the upcoming Scooby-Doo offshoot Velma and an animated Gremlins series, as well as a revival of Bill Lawrence’s Clone High. He also developed the short-lived The Prince and spent time working on a revival of The Boondocks, which was recently scrapped at the streamer. The company’s portfolio also include fan-favorite Harley Quinn, with a spinoff of that DC Comics series also in the works.

Turner, meanwhile, joined Netflix in 2020 following a two-decade run at Disney where he worked on animated kids programming for Disney Channel. He joined Netflix in late 2020, reporting to Moon.

Moon departed the streamer in July as director of adult animation. In September, Illumination tapped Moon to launch a new label to expand the company beyond family fare.

Netflix’s roster of adult animated programming includes hits like BoJack Horseman, Hoops, Q-Force, Arcane and Human Resources, among others. In success, animated films and TV series are cheaper to make than live-action scripted originals and repeat well and can lead to billions of dollars in revenue from merchandising. (See Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and Fox’s The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, to name a few.)